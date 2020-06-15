80ºF

Kissimmee man dies after crashing into utility pole, troopers say

Crash remains under investigation

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee man is dead after an early morning single-vehicle crash in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to Old Lake Wilson Road, near Sand Hill Road, around 2 a.m. Monday morning where they found a two-door Honda had crashed into a wooden utility pole.

Investigators said the 32-year-old driver lost control of the car, veered off the roadway and struck the pole. The driver died at the scene.

Troopers said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

