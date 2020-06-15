Kissimmee man dies after crashing into utility pole, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee man is dead after an early morning single-vehicle crash in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to Old Lake Wilson Road, near Sand Hill Road, around 2 a.m. Monday morning where they found a two-door Honda had crashed into a wooden utility pole.

Investigators said the 32-year-old driver lost control of the car, veered off the roadway and struck the pole. The driver died at the scene.

Troopers said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

