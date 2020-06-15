Orlando reviewing police department’s use of force policies

ORLANDO, Fla. – During a virtual city council meeting Monday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the city's police department currently follows a series of recommendations aimed at minimizing civilian deaths at the hands of police.

Dyer indicated the city could soon be taking steps to commit some of the unwritten practices and training procedures into formal department policy.

“Although we have made great strides in being an inclusive community, it is not enough. In Orlando, we do need to agree we need action and we need to seize this moment,” Dyer said.

The mayor indicated that he supports “8 Can’t-Wait”, a series of eight recommendations promoted by the organization Campaign Zero that it believes will reduce killings by police.

Dyer said the Orlando Police Department currently adheres to all eight of the recommendations in some form, such as banning chokeholds.

“We do not train chokeholds,” Dyer told News 6. “We may not specifically say that in the policy. But we’re going to say that in policy.”

Ban chokeholds and strangleholds

Require de-escalation

Require warning before shooting

Exhaust all alternatives before shooting

Duty to intervene

Ban shooting at moving vehicles

Require use of force continuum

Require comprehensive reporting

The City of Orlando’s website addresses how the police department complies with those recommendations at this link.

According to Dyer, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon is currently reviewing and revising the agency’s use of force policies.

The chief will make a presentation to the city council next month, said Dyer.