Aunt Catfish’s in Port Orange to close after worker diagnosed with COVID-19

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A well-known restaurant in Port Orange has announced it will temporarily close after one of its employees was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Workers at Aunt Catfish’s On the River posted the announcement Monday on social media after management was notified about the case late Sunday.

The announcement says the restaurant, on Halifax Drive, will remain closed for at least four days for extra cleaning. In addition, all employees will be tested for the virus.

The online announcement says there are no reports of any other employees suffering with COVID-19 symptoms.