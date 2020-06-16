Central Florida LGBT community reacts to SCOTUS ruling

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A couple of dozen people gathered at Lake Eola on Monday night to host what they called a celebration for the U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding sex discrimination.

“I personally know people who were terminated for their orientation, so I thought of them," Roxy Santiago said.

In the 6-3 vote, the court ruled that a civil rights law passed in the 1960′s includes protections for gay and transgender workers.

“People are looking for that safety in their lives and being able to say we are not going to be fired from a job, that really shows that we are making significant progress, "Jeff Prystajko said.

“Now we know for sure it was ruled, by the Supreme Court, that we can openly be ourselves right in the workplace and not be you know terminated over that or lose our jobs over that," Ashley Figueroa said.

The dissenting justices wrote that there is a difference between discrimination based on sex and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.