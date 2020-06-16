Lake County no longer wants controversial Confederate statue

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County commissioners said Tuesday it is going to ask Gov. Ron DeSantis to find a new spot for a statue of a Confederate general.

In a commission meeting, county leaders said they will draft a letter asking the governor to reopen the selection committee to find another venue for the statue of Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith. In the past, the commission endorsed moving the statue to the Lake County Historical Society.

Lake County previously won a bid to acquire the statue of Kirby Smith. The statue of the Confederate general has been in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol. It was set to become homeless in 2020 since Florida lawmakers requested that it be replaced with one of African American educator and civil rights advocate Mary McLeod Bethune.

During a time where many American cities are choosing to take down or relocate statues of Confederate icons, groups like Lake County Voices of Reason are echoing the movement locally.

“They keep saying its history, but what we continue to tell him is that it’s not our history, so it doesn’t belong here. There are no ties of Kirby Smith to our area,” said Cassandra Brown, president of Lake County Voices of Reason.

The group even filed a lawsuit against the county to keep the statue from being put on display at the Lake County Historical Museum. The museum is housed inside the county’s courthouse where the Groveland Four monument sits outside.

Residents expressed their grievances of housing the statue in Lake County, asking commissioners to “do the right thing” from the podium.

After an exchange between commissioners about the Confederate monument, the group seemed to sway their position, saying the statue’s next home will ultimately be decided by the governor.