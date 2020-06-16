Orlando Citizen’s Review Board meets for first time during coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Citizens' Review Board met virtually Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

The review board is called for more police accountability, especially in the wake of several black people being killed at the hands of police.

Caila Coleman is the vice-chair of the review board and said she wants to see more police transparency. She also wants the review board to have the opportunity to better address police misconduct.

"I want to see us look at cases before it is completely closed. That way we can look and catch something that internal investigations might not have caught," said Coleman.

She’s taking part in several protests in Orlando, sparked by outrage over the death of George Floyd. Coleman said she’s tired of the police killings.

“Countless number of people have been killed. And it’s not even like you get a chance to mourn one death before somebody else gets killed,” said Coleman. “I’m grateful that these other cities are starting to bring charges against these police officers because I think it’s going to really send a message - not only to the community that they’re taking this seriously but also to other officers you will not get away with killing people.”

During the virtual meeting, residents also got the chance to ask questions and share ideas about race relations, police transparency among other topics.

“There is a problem with the Orlando Police Department and it needs to stop today. Stop assisting them," Orlando resident Lawanna Gelzer said.

The review board also discussed a letter they drafted for Orlando Police Chief Rolon calling for a second look at an officer who the review board said taunted and incited violence involving kids. It was not clear if the chief will revisit the case.

Orlando Police now has a new webpage devoted to the department’s commitment to racial equity and transparency. Click here to see the site.