Winter Park cancels road closures for ‘Dads and Grads weekend’

WINTER PARK, Fla. – City officials have canceled scheduled road closures in downtown Winter Park for June 19 and June 20.

Local leaders said the decision was made after a number of health and safety factors.

The roads were originally scheduled to be closed for “Dads and Grads” weekend.

Restaurants and retail stores in the area will be open in the area.

“The city extends its sincere congratulations to all 2020 grads and expresses deep appreciation to all dads this Father’s Day weekend,” Winter Park city officials said in a statement.