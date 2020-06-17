5 juveniles arrested, charged after burglary at Titusville apartment complex, police say

TITUSSVILLE, Fla. – Detectives with the Titusville Police Department arrested five juveniles in connection with a robbery at a local apartment complex, officials said.

According to a news release, officers responded to the Windover Oaks Apartment Complex for a report of a robbery around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that an adult female victim was approached by two juveniles who forcefully stole her vehicle’s keys,” officials said.

According to police, two of the juveniles fled the scene on foot.

The woman was not injured during the altercation.

“Minutes later and less than a mile from the Windover Oaks scene, police responded to a report from a Tennis Village resident who surveilled five juveniles hiding in the bushes near his home,” officials added.

Officers located the five juveniles hiding and took them into custody without incident, authorities said.

Two teens whose ages are 16 and 14 were arrested and charged with robbery and theft, officials said.

The two were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

“The three additional juveniles from the Tennis Village incident were charged with multiple misdemeanors,” officials said.

The charges include loitering, prowling and violation of curfew.

“Two of the juveniles were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and one juvenile was released to a parent,” detectives added.

News 6 is not identifying the suspects because they are minors.