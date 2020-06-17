Ford’s Mustang Mach 1 is back with even more power
Available at dealerships next spring
Ford is bringing back its iconic Mustang Mach 1.
The original 250-horsepower Mach 1 was introduced in 1969.
Just like that one, this new limited-edition car is a version between the standard Mustang and the much more extreme Shelby Mustangs.
But the new Mach 1 will have a version of the Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter, V-8 engine and produce 480 horsepower.
Ford has not announced how fast the car will go, but it will no doubt be fast.
The body will be decorated with distinctive racing stripes and a special Mustang pony badge in the center of the grill.
Buyers can choose either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic.
We don’t know the price yet or how many of these cars will be produced, but Ford says the new Mach 1 will be available at dealerships next spring.
