Juvenile shot in the face in Belle Isle, police respond to scene at barber shop

Victim is in stable condition

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County, Crime
Officers with the Belle Isle Police Department responded to the scene of McCoy's Barber Shop on McCoy Road after a juvenile was shot in the face on Tuesday, according to police.

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – Officers with the Belle Isle Police Department responded to the scene of McCoy’s Barber Shop on McCoy Road after a juvenile was shot in the face on Tuesday, according to police.

Belle Isle Police said he is in stable condition.

Investigators said a black Chevy impala and black Dodge Charger were reported to be involved in the incident.

Officers said anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 407-836-4357.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

