Uncle Ben’s to ‘evolve’ its brand identity

Food manufacturer Mars Incorporated says it's going to make changes to the rice brand Uncle Ben's.

The brand and logo have long been criticized for being based on racist stereotypes.

Mars released a statement Wednesday saying it is time to "evolve the Uncle Ben's brand, including its visual brand identity."

The company said it hasn't determined specific changes or the timeline for making those changes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Quaker Oats moved to get rid of the Aunt Jemima pancake brand and logo.

Calls for racial equality have reached a fever pitch in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

Worldwide protests have taken place as still more black people are killed by white officers.