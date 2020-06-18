2 women stabbed at Wawa in Orlando after possible road rage incident

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two women were stabbed early Thursday during a fight at a Wawa in Orlando that possibly stemmed from a road rage incident, police said.

The double stabbing happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Wawa at 4100 E Colonial Drive near the Fashion Square Mall.

Orlando police said the victims pointed out the alleged culprits and officers detained two people.

#BREAKING: Two women stabbed at Wawa on Colonial & Bennett after eyewitnesses say a fight broke out. Live with the latest @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/URTFBmQSSW — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) June 18, 2020

Rome France said he witnessed the double stabbing.

“That was really brutal because (she took) a knife to the abdomen. I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness,‘” France said.

Police said the stabbings appeared to stem from an a road rage incident.

The victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with lacerations. Both are expected to survive, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.