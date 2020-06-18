Florida man attempted to break into gun shop through roof, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida man is facing burglary charges after deputies say he tried to break into an Orlando gun shop through a hatch on the business’ roof, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Rieg’s Gun Shop at 5512 South Orange Blossom Trail on June 18 after receiving a burglary alarm from the location. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man, later identified as 21-year-old Peter Dorlus, on the roof of the shop.

A report said Dorlus jumped down from the roof and tried to run from deputies, but was located by responding K-9s. Dorlus then complied with deputies’ commands and laid on the ground where he was secured in handcuffs.

Deputies were nearby when an alarm call came from a gun shop on S. OBT this morning & caught Peter Dorlus on the roof. He broke in & tried to steal guns - but no luck!

Remember: When guns are properly stored (these were all locked in the safe) it makes things hard for criminals!

Deputies said Dorlus was covered in what appeared to be gray powder from drywall dust and was carrying a backpack that contained a pair of yellow and silver wire cutters. A report showed Dorlus was wearing a medical face mask at the time of his arrest.

The owners of the shop told deputies a ceiling fan had been damaged in Dorlus’ attempt to break-in, as well as an office door that had been kicked in and surveillance camera wires that had been cut. The owner estimated the damage to cost about $5,000.

Dorlus was taken to the Orange County Jail on charges of burglary while wearing a mask, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools. Jail records show Dorlus is being held on $6,500 bond.