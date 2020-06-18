Man beaten, stabbed inside his Orlando motel room
Orange County deputies investigate stabbing at Econo Lodge
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was beaten and stabbed early Thursday inside his motel room in Orlando, according to Orange County deputies.
The attack happened around 12:45 a.m. at the Econo Lodge at 8700 South Orange Blossom Trail.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said the assailant left the motel before deputies arrived.
An investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.