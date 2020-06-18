Norwoods Restaurant and Treehouse closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Norwoods Restaurant and Treehouse, a staple in the New Smyrna Beach community, announced Thursday that the restaurant would close for a few days out of an abundance of caution after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant’s team took to Facebook to announce the closure saying in part management had “been notified by a team member that they have tested positive for COVID-19. This staff member has been self quarantining for 7 days and received their results this morning. With that being said, we want to exercise extreme caution by closing until Saturday morning.”

The post continued to say that management has been requiring the use of facemasks for all employees and daily temperature checks, as well as the continued use of hospital-grade sanitizer throughout the entire restaurant.

“Currently we are reaching out to testing facilities to determine our best course of action. We applaud our staff who have taken these precautions and for their diligence during these trying times as we try to navigate the situation,” the team said on Facebook. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and support during these trying times.”