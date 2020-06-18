Small business owners take to the streets for event in New Smyrna

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Shop owners spent Thursday afternoon prepping for the "Takin It to the Streets" event.

Signs were plastered on pillars to remind folks, that come 5 p.m., cars will be replaced with more than 50 local merchants on Canal Street.

Liz Jones owns Nature In Beauty and she's also the President of the Canal Street Historic District who organized the event.

“The City of New Smyrna Beach wanted to help the businesses in the historic district return to business as usual, to help us reopen,” said Liz Jones. “Many people are still nervous about shopping and eating out, so we thought if we spill out onto the street, the fresh air, masks, hand sanitizer, maybe they would feel more comfortable about coming out again.”

Sookie Suit is another shop owner who's ready to see foot traffic again.

Her handmade beads and antique shop called Halos And Dreams has sat on Canal Street for 20 years.

"The city has gotten with us and is really working with us to help us, to build our businesses and I think that's great. We need their help and we need the help of people to shop small shops," said Suit.

The event will run from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will happen every Thursday throughout the month of July. Jones hopes this will not only boost their sales but boost people’s confidence to go out and shop.

“Helping people feel that it is safe and that they can trust us to do what we need to do to keep them safe,” she said.