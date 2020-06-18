Startup plans to launch people in giant balloon to edge of space from Kennedy Space Center

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – A new startup plans to use a giant balloon to carry paying customers to the edge of space for a unique view of the Earth and their journey will start from the former space shuttle runway at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Space Perspectives signed a lease with Space Florida, the state’s spaceport authority, to locate its first operations center for the Neptune capsule at the Launch and Landing Facility, formerly the shuttle landing runway.

The company is led by entrepreneurs Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum.

Neptune is capable of carrying 8 passengers and a captain on each flight, according to Space Perspective founder and co-CEO Jane Poynter.

The private company plans to announced Thursday its intent to fly the first passengers to the edge of space beginning next year.

Passengers will ride in a pressurized capsule with large windows in their normal clothes while enjoying amenities including drinks and food or using the time to perform an experiment, according to Space Perspectives website.

The company is already taking reservations on its website at thespaceperspective.com.

