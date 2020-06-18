Tickets to be limited to 2 per graduate for graduation ceremonies for Volusia County High Schools

Tickets for graduation ceremonies for Volusia County High Schools will be limited to two per graduate, according to the school district.

School officials said rehearsals and ceremonies will be held at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center from July 6-11.

The district notes this could change based on COVID-19 conditions.

“With more than 4,000 graduates and their families, there is no way to meet every person’s desires and expectations for how graduation ceremonies should be conducted. What we know is the pandemic upended traditions for the Class of 2020, and we want to honor their request for traditional graduation,” The district said in a statement.

Tickets are limited to two per graduate due social distancing requirements, according to the district.

School officials said each graduation will be streamed online.

Volusia County Schools posted this link showing the rehearsal time and graduation ceremony time for each high school.

Admission will be $3 per person and tickets will be presold by each high school. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Parking will cost $5.

School officials will post a link to the livestream of the graduation ceremonies at a later time.