Attorney Ben Crump compares 2018 South Daytona death to George Floyd

ORLANDO, Fla. – Attorney Ben Crump will hold a news conference Thursday in connection with the 2018 death of a man he claims was held down by South Daytona police officers.

Crump and co-counsel Jasmine Rand said they will release video from June 28, 2018, showing that two officers kept their knees on the back and neck of Timothy Coffman, who had a mental illness, for more than four minutes.

Coffman died four days later.

Crump claims Coffman was beaten with a baton, tased numerous times and held face down on the ground by four officers.

“The officers obstructed his ability to breathe until he lost consciousness,” officials said. “He never regained consciousness and died four days later from a brain injury sustained during the attack.”

According to a news release, Crump will address the parallels between Coffman and George Floyd, whose death in Minnesota has prompted worldwide protests.

Crump said Coffman’s case reiterates the need for restricting the use of excessive force and life-threatening restraints by police.

