Published: June 19, 2020, 7:37 am Updated: June 19, 2020, 8:07 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fiat Chrysler is recalling 91,000 Jeep Cherokees over fears the SUVs could lose power while moving.

The recall involves Cherokees from the 2014-2017 model years.

In addition to losing power, the company says the parking function may also not engage which could lead to a roll-away crash.

Fiat Chrysler says recall notices will be sent to Jeep owners starting next month.