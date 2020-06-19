Navy recruit missing high school graduation gets surprise parade sendoff

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Duty is calling and Sebastian Marzano will not have time to walk with the Eau Gallie High School class of 2020.

Marzano had a chance to wear his cap and gown at a celebration on Friday.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey was at the front of a parade of law enforcement and family members driving by Marzano's home.

“You’re going to represent this community well and I know you’re going to represent your family well so God bless my friend,” the sheriff said to Marzano.

Upset after her son’s commencement was pushed back for the third time, Marzano’s mom Giselle contacted Sheriff Ivey and Melbourne police and fire to organize Sebastian’s own, unique sendoff which he never knew was coming.

"I just woke up and she's like, 'Come outside! Come outside!' I don't know what to say. I'm shaking," Marzano said about his surprise.

Marzano will be serving his country as a military police officer so having the local authorities wishing him the best made the surprise extra special.

"It means a lot for them to come out here and do that and recognize what I'm doing to follow in their footsteps," he said.

Marzano's mother said she had to do something knowing her son also didn't have his military ball and prom this year.

"As a momma bear, I just had to do something," Giselle Marzano said.

Sebastian’s classmates head to graduation July 25 while he heads to boot camp July 23.