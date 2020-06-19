Orange County Sheriff’s Office civilian employee arrested on child porn charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A civilian employee at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on possession of child pornography charges, department officials said.

Brett Coleman, the department’s mobile video systems coordinator, was arrested Friday in Lake County after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation, according to a news release.

He has been relieved of duty without pay while the criminal case and an internal investigation take place. He has been with the department since November 2009.

“These are very serious criminal allegations that will be thoroughly investigated and the results of that investigation will be made public,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. “All Sheriff’s Office personnel must be held to the highest standards of conduct whether on duty or off duty.”