Orlando, Sanford police chiefs to serve on new subcommittee on law enforcement accountability

In response to the recent protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, The Florida Police Chiefs Association has announced a new subcommittee dedicated to the topic of law enforcement accountability and two Central Florida police chiefs will be among the members.

In a news release Wednesday, the FPCA said the 8 Can’t Wait principals, crafted by Campaign Zero, a group focused on ending police violence, will be a starting point for the Subcommittee on Accountability and Societal Change’s initial discussion.

Those eight tenants are:

Ban chokeholds and strangleholds

Require de-escalation

Require warning before shooting

Exhaust all alternatives before shooting

Duty to intervene

Ban shooting at moving vehicles

Require use of force continuum

Require comprehensive reporting

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon and Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith will be among the law enforcement leaders discussing those ideas and coming up with solutions to the problems our country is facing today.

FPCA president and Temple Terrace Police Department Chief Kenneth Albano said the ultimate goals of the new subcommittee are to lead the way for positive change, rebuild trust and accountability and create standardized procedures that can be used statewide.

“This is just the beginning. Moving forward, next steps will include working with the community leaders participating on this subcommittee, as well as our citizenry across the state, to address a myriad of societal issues and concerns that continue to contribute to the creation of negative encounters between members of our communities and their police officers,” Albano said in a news release.

Below are the subcommittee members, who have each been asked to pick a member of the community to serve alongside them to ensure a variety of input: