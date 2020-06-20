Drug-related shooting leaves one man dead in Lake County, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Lake County are investigating a shooting that occurred in Mount Dora, officials said.

Detectives with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man being shot last night, investigators said.

According to a news release, Deputies responded to a home near the intersection of Holly Drive and Old US Highway 441 in Mount Dora at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

During their investigation, deputies discovered a man who was injured from an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Tevin Williams.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics, officials said.

“Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the persons responsible. Williams was in a black passenger car and detectives believe that possibly two suspects were involved and fled the area on foot,” authorities said.

According to a news release, there are clear indications that this incident was drug-related.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101.