FDC investigates use of force incident after death of inmate at Lake Correctional Institution

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Corrections is investigating a use of force incident after the death of an inmate at the Lake Correctional Institution.

FDC said the incident happened on Thursday and the inmate was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The inmate died from those injures on Friday, according to FDC.

The name of the inmate has not been released at this time.

The FDC Office of Inspector General will review the incident.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.