Orlando girl who received life-saving transplant graduates preschool

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando girl who received a life-saving transplant has graduated preschool.

Chloe Bella Carvahlo was participating in online classes at the Morgan Center.

Chloe received a life-saving blood stem cell transplant earlier this year that helped her body recover from the high-dose chemotherapy needed to treat her juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia, also known as JMML.

She wore her cap and gown during her online graduation ceremony.

“Thank you, I love you all,” she told her instructors during the ceremony.

Her mother said she had a bone marrow biopsy last week and she is still in remission.

Chloe goes to chemotherapy five days a month.