FDOT to close I-4 entrance ramp from Orange Blossom Trail

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing the westbound I-4 entrance ramp from southbound Orange Blossom Trail as soon as Monday.
The closure, according to FDOT, is necessary so that a new one can be rebuilt. It will remain closed for two weeks.
Officials said trucks will follow Orange Blossom Trail to Colonial Drive and John Young Parkway to enter I-4.
For those who plan to travel in the area, there will be alternate routes to access I-4.
Accessing westbound I-4 from northbound Orange Blossom Trail:
- Continue north onto Orange Blossom Trail.
- Turn left onto Colonial Drive.
- Turn left onto John Young Parkway.
- Follow signs to westbound I-4.
Accessing westbound I-4 from southbound Orange Blossom Trail:
- Turn right onto Colonial Drive.
- Turn left onto John Young Parkway.
- Follow signs to westbound I-4.
The closure is expected to remain in place for two weeks. The new entrance ramp is part of the $2.3 billion I-4 Ultimate project.