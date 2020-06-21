93ºF

FDOT to close I-4 entrance ramp from Orange Blossom Trail

Ramp to remain closed for 2 weeks

Dawn Jorgenson, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing the westbound I-4 entrance ramp from southbound Orange Blossom Trail as soon as Monday.

The closure, according to FDOT, is necessary so that a new one can be rebuilt. It will remain closed for two weeks.

Officials said trucks will follow Orange Blossom Trail to Colonial Drive and John Young Parkway to enter I-4.

For those who plan to travel in the area, there will be alternate routes to access I-4.

Accessing westbound I-4 from northbound Orange Blossom Trail:

  1. Continue north onto Orange Blossom Trail.
  2. Turn left onto Colonial Drive.
  3. Turn left onto John Young Parkway.
  4. Follow signs to westbound I-4.

Accessing westbound I-4 from southbound Orange Blossom Trail:

  1. Turn right onto Colonial Drive.
  2. Turn left onto John Young Parkway.
  3. Follow signs to westbound I-4.

The closure is expected to remain in place for two weeks. The new entrance ramp is part of the $2.3 billion I-4 Ultimate project.

Detour for access I-4 amid ramp closure.
