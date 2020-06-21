Man killed after being hit by car near Holly Hill, officers say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that involved a pedestrian.

According to DBPD, the crash happened Saturday around 1:16 a.m. at the intersection of Mason Avenue and North Beach Street near the Holly Hill border.

“Upon arrival, first responders found a 23-year-old man lying in a grassy area north of the intersection on the shoulder of the road,” officials said.

The man died at the scene according to investigators.

Authorities believe the man was attempting to cross Mason on foot heading north when he was struck by the car.

The identity of the man was not released.

