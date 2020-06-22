Orange County opens fourth round of CARES Act grant applications for individuals, families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Individuals and families in Orange County have another opportunity Monday to apply for federal CARES Act funding to help pay for bills or rent due to financial hardship caused by the coronavirus.

At 8 a.m., residents will be able to apply for funding through the CARES Act portal, and the program will allow 20,000 individuals into that portal before it is closed for application processing.

REMINDER: Applications will reopen tomorrow, 6/22, at 8 a.m. The program will allow 20,000 residents into the application portal before temporarily closing for processing.



Info: https://t.co/vdn63TbbjH pic.twitter.com/CLo6E8rBsZ — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) June 21, 2020

The grant money is highly sought after due to the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Since March, more than 2.2 million people have filed for unemployment in Florida alone.

“We’ve got a long way to go, fortunately, we have $72.9 million that ultimately we want to get in the hands of families and individuals,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said. “So we’re asking our community to be patient with us while we help you.”

Demings acknowledge the county is still working to smooth out wrinkles in the application process.

“We’re perfecting those processes to be able to process payments to get money in the hands of people quickly as quickly as we can and so this week has been instructive for us we’ve learned some things, and I’m very confident that next week, with some of the things that we will put in place, we will be able to pick up speed we’re processing the payments to individuals or individuals, families will get $1,000,” Demings said. “It’s gonna take some time for us to get all of the and spend and all of that $72.9 million for families and individuals.”

Anyone interested in applying is asked to go to to ocfl.net/OrangeCARES so they can see the list of required documents and get those in order before the portal reopens Monday.