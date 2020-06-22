Statue of Theodore Roosevelt to be removed from American Museum of Natural History

A statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt will now be removed from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

This statue shows the 26th president on a horse, with a native American man and an African man at his sides.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says it presents a white man as superior to people of color, and it's unacceptable in this day in age.

The museum requested to have the statue moved from the front steps and the city approved the removal.

The decision to take down the statue comes amid ongoing protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd and police brutality.

President Trump tweeted Monday asking the museum not to remove the statue.

For now, there is no set date when it will be taken down.