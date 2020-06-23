3 injured in Sanford drive-by shooting, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Three people were seriously injured in a drive-by shooting over the weekend involving a stolen vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Officers responded to an apartment complex at 1415 W. 13th Place Saturday evening after receiving reports of a possible shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers said they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the yard of the complex, according to a news release.

Investigators determined that occupants in a grey Honda Civic driving west on 13th Place “began firing a high caliber rifle from the back passenger window toward the victims who were standing in the yard of a residence on 13th Place,” a news release read.

Officers said they were able to located an abandoned vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description in an apartment complex near the location of the shooting.

“The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Orange County. Investigators located multiple rifle shell casings and narcotics inside the vehicle. An AK-47 was located hidden in bushes in close proximity to the vehicle,” a release read.

Officials said investigators have not bee able to speak with one of the victims due to the severity of their injuries, while the other two victims have not cooperated and do not wish to press charges.

“The Sanford Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in providing investigators with any additional information in this case,” according to department officials. “Anyone having additional information is asked to contact call Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org. Calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous, and tips to Crimeline that lead to solving a felony case are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 dollars.”