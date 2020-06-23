Florida Foodie: How Second Harvest Food Bank is preparing for hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic is leaving a devastating financial impact on Central Florida. It has forced millions of furloughs and lay offs across the state, forcing people onto unemployment, unable to make ends meet.

That is forcing more people to rely on food banks to feed themselves and their families. Second Harvest Food Bank is working to help bridge the gap for those people. The food bank is seeing roughly double the amount the families it would normally help. Even with the state beginning to reopen, the demand remains high.

News 6 spoke with Dave Krepcho, the president and CEO of Second Harvest, to talk about the need for food assistance here in Central Florida. He also talked about how the food bank is preparing for hurricane season amid this pandemic and how people can get involved in helping those in need.

