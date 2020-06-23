Florida Gators confirm 11 student-athletes test positive for coronavirus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida has had 11 athletes test positive for coronavirus since April, the school confirmed on Tuesday to News 4 Jax.

Sports Illustrated’s Zach Goodall was the first to report the news.

“Dating back to April, we’ve had a total of 11 student-athletes from several of our teams test positive,” Gators athletic director Steve McClain said in a statement. “As we’ve said before, we will have positive tests and with guidance from UF health we feel we are well-positioned to manage those cases.”

Florida didn’t identify the athletes or the sports that the athletes play.

It joins a growing list of colleges to announce positive COVID-19 tests for athletes who have resumed workouts. Alabama, Clemson, Florida State and UCF are among schools that have announced that athletes there have tested positive.