Orange County Animal Services giving away pet food this weekend

Have you been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and are struggling to purchase pet food?

Orange County Animal Services wants to help by giving away more than 2.5 tons of free pet food on June 27 at Barnett Park, shelter officials said in a Facebook post.

The shelter partnered with Hill’s Science Diet and obtained 736 bags of food to give away.

Pet owners in need must make an appointment in advance. The appointment link will be made available on its website and Facebook page on Wednesday, June 24 at noon.

“While we thankfully have not seen a drastic increase in the number of pets surrendered to the shelter during this time, we believe it’s likely to occur and want to proactively offer support,” said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services. “Anytime people suffer a financial hit they are forced to make difficult choices, and for some it may result in having to relinquish a beloved pet to the shelter, which is stressful for all involved.”

Each household can receive up to two free bags via the drive-thru event.

Participants will also receive complimentary masks and hand sanitizer when shelter staff and volunteers place the pet food in the backs of cars and in trunks to help minimize contact, shelter officials said.

