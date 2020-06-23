Missing sisters, 11 and 13 years old, found safe

UPDATE: Orlando police said Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. that the missing girls were found safe.

Original story below:

Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in finding two sisters, ages 11 and 13 years old, who left home Monday night and haven’t come home.

Authorities said Ahlawna Torres, 11 was last seen at her grandparent’s home near Lake Margaret and Dixie Belle drives between 11 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said they believe Torres is with her sister, 13-year-old Briana Pinero.

The two maybe have left home after a family argument, police said. Authorities do not believe the girls are in danger.

Anyone with information about the girls is asked to cal the non-emergency line at 321-235-5300.