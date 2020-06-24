2 arrested in double-fatal shooting on Orange Blossom Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County homicide detectives have arrested two men they believe are connected to a double-fatal shooting on Orange Blossom Trail earlier this month.

The double-fatal shooting happened June 11 near the Raceway Motel in the 4700 block of North Orange Blossom Trail near John Young Parkway.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an aggravated battery call and Orlando police officers informed them there were two victims with obvious trauma to their bodies. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

They were identified Monday as Cashmere Infinity Gibson and Montravious Trevell Hunter. Both were 24 years old.

On Wednesday, Orange County homicide detectives arrested James Eckford Jr., 25, and Glen Johnson, 20, in connection with the case. Both men are charged with first-degree murder.