Man, woman shot to death at busy Orange County intersection
Double fatal shooting closes Orange Blossom Trail at John Young Parkway
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and woman were shot to death late Thursday at a busy intersection in Orange County, according to officials.
The double fatal shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Orange Blossom Trail near John Young Parkway.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an aggravated battery call and Orlando police officers informed them there were two victims with obvious trauma to their bodies. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.
Video from the scene shows investigators looking at two vehicles in the area, but no other details have been released.
Southbound lanes of North Orange Blossom Trail from Parkway Center Court to John Young Parkway reopened around 6:45 a.m. Friday.
DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Man and Woman both shot to death at John Young & OBT live this morning with the latest @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/eEc6rK6HEZ— Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) June 12, 2020
