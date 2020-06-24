86 Orlando firefighters test positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department has reported even more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total as of Wednesday up to 86, according to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Last week, the department had 28 patients and 86 more members in quarantine due to possible exposure.

Dyer said 95% of the department’s members have been tested in hopes of catching anyone who may have contracted the deadly respiratory illness.

“We’re now up to 86 firefighters who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. They’ve been exposed and they and anyone else who we may have contact traced to be exposed to them are in a mandatory 14-day quarantine,” Dyer said.

He said arrangements are being made so there are no gaps in coverage for Orlando residents who need the fire department’s services.

He also announced that two additional Orlando Police Department officers have been diagnosed.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said, too, that a 22-year-old Orange County firefighter is in the hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

“He was healthy, no known illnesses but sick enough with the virus that he had to be hospitalized,” Demings said.

Since mid-March, 6,056 people in Orange County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 554 cases were reported on Wednesday.