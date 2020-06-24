City of Apopka warns of utility shut off scheme

APOPKA, Fla. – The City of Apopka utility department is warning customers about a utility shut off scheme with callers threatening to disconnect service if customers don’t pay past due balances.

Department leaders say customers have been receiving calls from 407-703-1727 claiming to be with utility billing. The city oversees billing and payments for water, sewer, reclaimed water and garbage service.

The Apopka Utility Department says it is not making automated or personal calls to collect past due balances.

If customers believe they are being targeted, call local law enforcement.

For more enforcement visit apopka.net/utilitybilling.