Man nicknamed Gold Mouth sought in shooting over drug dealing, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who goes by the nickname Gold Mouth is accused of shooting another man who confronted him about drug dealing at a shared property, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said he rented a trailer located on a property on Poinsettia Drive while the suspect, Conrad Massey, 28, lived in a house located on the same property.

Records show the night of April 9, the victim went into the house to confront Massey to ask him to stop dealing drugs from the home and that’s when Massey grabbed a gun and put it to the victim’s jaw while threatening to kill him.

Deputies said the victim begged for his life but Massey still shot him in the ear.

According to the report, the victim was initially hesitant to provide details about the shooting because he was afraid of retaliation toward him or his family.

“I know what will happen, he’ll kill me,” the victim said, according to deputies.

He initially claimed the argument was about power being off at his trailer. He told deputies he didn’t know Massey’s real name because he was only known to him by the nickname Gold Mouth, records show.

Deputies announced Wednesday that Massey is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, conspiracy to traffic in heroin and unlawful use of a two-way communications device to facilitate committing a crime.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-254-1537 or 386-248-1777 and reference case number 20-7287.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS).