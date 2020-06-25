Orange County Convention Center antibody testing reaches capacity, coronavirus tests still available

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Convention Center COVID-19 antibody test site reached capacity Thursday morning, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Officials said swab testing for the coronavirus is still available. Antibody tests determine if someone has developed antibodies for the virus, which indicates they had COVID-19 at some point.

The line for the testing site at the convention center began in the early hours Thursday morning. The day prior cars lined up as early as 2:30 a.m.

“Plan ahead, be prepared for a long wait,” Emergency Management officials said. “Have a full tank of gas, working A/C and windows that fully open & close.”

The growing interest in antibody and coronavirus testing comes as Florida continues to report a growing number of positive cases. Wednesday saw a new record with more than 5,500 new infections reported, according to the Department of Health.