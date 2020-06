ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Fire Department crews were on scene at State Road 528 where a rescue operation was underway Thursday after two people fell in a manhole off the highway.

OFD firefighters rescued two people from a manhole around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a department spokesperson.

The two people rescued were AT&T workers, according to OFD.

A large scene near SR 528 where two people were rescued from a manhole on June 25, 2020. (Image: FDOT) (WKMG 2020)

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.