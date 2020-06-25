93ºF

Osceola Parkway increasing tolls for drivers without transponders

Rates will increase by $1 officials said

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – In July, drivers traveling down Osceola Parkway will encounter higher tolls if their car is not equipped with a transponder.

“Rates will increase by $1 for motorists who do not have a pre-paid transponder for toll collections at the Shingle Creek and Poinciana Boulevard toll plazas on Osceola Parkway,” officials said.

Current rates for motorists with either SunPass or E-Pass transponders will remain the same.

Vehicle ClassShingle Creek Plaza TollPoinciana Boulevard Ramps Toll
2 axles$2.00$1.00
3 axles$4.00$1.00
4 axles$6.00$1.00
5 axles$8.00$1.00
Each Additional Axle$2.00$1.00

“The rate increase will apply only to motorists who do not have transponders and are billed each time they pass through a toll plaza,” officials added.

If you’re in need of a transponder you can find them online at SunPass.com or inside Publix Super Markets, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Amscot Financial, AAA South, Navarro Pharmacies and Sedano’s Supermarkets.

