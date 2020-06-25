Osceola Parkway increasing tolls for drivers without transponders

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – In July, drivers traveling down Osceola Parkway will encounter higher tolls if their car is not equipped with a transponder.
“Rates will increase by $1 for motorists who do not have a pre-paid transponder for toll collections at the Shingle Creek and Poinciana Boulevard toll plazas on Osceola Parkway,” officials said.
Current rates for motorists with either SunPass or E-Pass transponders will remain the same.
|Vehicle Class
|Shingle Creek Plaza Toll
|Poinciana Boulevard Ramps Toll
|2 axles
|$2.00
|$1.00
|3 axles
|$4.00
|$1.00
|4 axles
|$6.00
|$1.00
|5 axles
|$8.00
|$1.00
|Each Additional Axle
|$2.00
|$1.00
“The rate increase will apply only to motorists who do not have transponders and are billed each time they pass through a toll plaza,” officials added.
If you’re in need of a transponder you can find them online at SunPass.com or inside Publix Super Markets, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Amscot Financial, AAA South, Navarro Pharmacies and Sedano’s Supermarkets.