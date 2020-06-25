Traffic alert: I-4 Ultimate opening Colonial ramps in final alignments

ORLANDO, Fla. – Beginning Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation’s I-4 Ultimate project will reach another milestone with the scheduled opening of the westbound I-4 exit ramp to Colonial Drive, Exit 84, and the westbound I-4 on ramp from Colonial Drive in their final alignments, according to a news release.

This opening will alleviate traffic and restore portions of access to downtown Orlando.

Colonial Drive under I-4 closes nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until June 26. Please see detour below, and remember to put down your mobile device while driving. pic.twitter.com/5trm5X4AkS — I-4 Ultimate and Beyond (@I4Ultimate) June 24, 2020

“The ramps will open to traffic as soon as 5 a.m., Friday, June 26. Westbound I-4 also shifts onto brand new travel lanes over Colonial Drive,” FDOT officials said in a news release. “Combined with a recent traffic shift through College Park, approximately six miles of the interstate will now be in its final footprint westbound between Fairbanks Avenue and Michigan Street, right through the heart of downtown Orlando.”

Traffic flowing to the westbound I-4 exit to Colonial Drive will be combined with traffic entering I-4 from Ivanhoe Boulevard, so drivers should use extra caution in this area. Ivanhoe Boulevard motorists will drive across Colonial Drive before entering westbound I-4, according to officials. More information on this configuration can be found by clicking here.

