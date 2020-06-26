2 arrested after fatally shooting man in Orlando drug robbery, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are behind bars facing first-degree murder charges after officers said they shot and killed a man Wednesday in what appears to be a drug-related robbery, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded to 1779 Fairview Shores Dr. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived at the home, they found a man inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries, according to a report.

A witness at the scene told officers they saw a man, later identified as 18-year-old Lakari Miller, at the home before the murder. The witness told police Miller is friends with Kathryn Klein, 19, who resides at the home.

The witness said they saw Miller enter the home and was directed upstairs to the bathroom near the victim’s bedroom, where they heard a gunshot about 20 seconds later, according to a report. The witness heard the victim yell, and was then confronted by Miller who ran down the stairs, pointed a gun at the witness, and told them not to move, a report read.

“The witness stated the victim was known to sell drugs and had drugs in this bedroom,” officers wrote in a report. “Responding officers reported seeing a white powdery substance that appeared to be illicit narcotics in an open safe inside the victim’s bedroom while conducting a protective sweep of the residence for suspects and additional victims immediately after their arrival.”

Officers said Klein left the home about two minutes after the shooting. Investigators determined Klein lived at the residence and was in the process of moving out of the home in the days leading up to the murder.

“The witness believes the suspects were brought to the scene just prior to the murder by Klein and Klein’s vehicle was seen on neighboring home surveillance cameras on the street just prior to the murder corroborating the witness’ account. Klein’s vehicle, a blue Mazda 3 hatchback, was seen leaving the area immediately following the murder,” officers wrote in a report.

On Friday, officers made contact with Klein and Miller at the intersection of Sheeler Road and North Orange Blossom Trail.

When officers questioned Miller, he told them he stayed at the home for the entire day except to visit his brother’s home. Officers said Miller maintained that he never went anywhere else the entire day even after being shown a picture taken of him in Daytona Beach later in the evening following the murder, according to a report.

“He continued to lie and say he didn’t know what I was talking about and was not truthful or cooperative with my investigation,” an officer wrote in a report.

Both Miller and Klein were arrested and transported to the Orange County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. Both are being held at the jail without bond.