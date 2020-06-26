70 percent of initial disbursement of CARES act funds in Osceola County will go toward rental and mortgage assistance

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioners in Osceola County have approved a plan for what to do with the funds from the CARES Act.

Osceola officials said the county is waiting for the first distribution of funds.

County officials said 25 percent or 16.3 million will go toward programs to help businesses and residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioners said 70 percent of the $16.3 million will go toward rental and mortgage assistance, 20 percent will go toward small business assistance and 10 percent will go toward Food Insecurity Assistance.

Human Services in the county will get $13 million and $3.2 million will go to Economic Development for Small Business Assistance, according to commissioners.

Osceola County has the highest unemployment rate in the state at 31 percent, according to commissioners.