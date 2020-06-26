Crews painting Black Lives Matter street mural in downtown Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews are putting together a “Black Lives Matter” street mural in downtown Orlando near Lake Eola.

Mayor Buddy Dyer’s office told News 6 that stenciling began on Thursday, with completion set for Saturday.

The city said the mural will consist of 30-foot long letters in colors of the Pan-African flag. It will stretch between Washington and Robinson along Rosalind Avenue.

A spokesperson for Mayor Dyer said that a group of activists and faith leaders came up with the plan and submitted it to the mayor.

Antwan Clark said that he has spoken to crowds at several peaceful Orlando protests and said he welcomes the mural.

“I think it’s beautiful to bring awareness to it,” said Clark. “Our group, it didn’t result in teargassing. You know we were out well before curfew and it was just a really positive and uplifting moment.”

Cork said the Black Lives Matter street mural will send a powerful message.

“I think right now it’s about solidarity. The result of being fed up. It wasn’t just about George Floyd. George Floyd was just kind of the breaking point,” said Clark.

The city said the costs are projected to be $22,000 and will come from the transportation fund.