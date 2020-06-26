Three dead after fatal crash on County Road 484 in Marion County

Published: June 26, 2020, 8:21 am Updated: June 26, 2020, 9:01 am

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash in Dunnellon.

According to troopers, the crash happened near State Road 200 and County Road 484.

Investigators said the crash involved one pickup truck and two cars.

According to the Marion County FHP, three people died in the crash.

Officials said after the collision, the pickup truck caught fire.

”The intersection is closed in all directions at this time. Please avoid area if possible,” troopers told News 6.

No other details have been released at this time.

Stay with News 6 for updates.