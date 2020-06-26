Florida paramedic who stole supplies admits to drawing blood for ‘art project,’ deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A paramedic accused of stealing IV bags, needles and syringes admitted to drawing people’s blood for an “art project” his friend was doing, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a call Friday morning from someone who was on the phone with a woman when 23-year-old Daniel Murphy ripped the phone from the woman’s hand and threw it against the wall.

The woman said she and Murphy had been arguing about his alleged infidelity so he left the residence but then returned later and threw the woman’s phone while also lunging at her and grabbing her arm, records show.

Murphy left the house but also called 911, claiming the woman assaulted him hours earlier, according to a news release.

Deputies said they met up with Murphy and found he was in possession of two prescription drugs, multiple IV lines and needles, saline bags and syringes, which Murphy admitted to taking from his paramedic job even though he knew that was against policy.

The victim was asked about those medical supplies and described an earlier incident in which she passed out after drinking too much and woke with an IV in her arm and noticed evidence that blood had been drawn, according to authorities. She also said she had spoken with one of Murphy’s former girlfriends and that woman claimed that Murphy would often ask about drawing her blood.

Records show Murphy denied the woman’s claims but admitted to drawing people’s blood for “an art project for a friend.”

“Any person in the position of public service must be held to a higher standard. Murphy’s actions casts a bad shadow on the good, hardworking men and women of Polk County Fire Rescue who serve and save lives of the people of Polk County,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Murphy was arrested on charges of domestic violence battery, petit theft and possession of a prescription drug without a prescription.