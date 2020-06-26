Florida passes bill to designate Pulse as a national memorial site

ORLANDO, Fla. – A bill was passed Friday by the Florida House of Representatives that would designate the site of the Pulse nightclub shooting as a national memorial site.

Today, the House of Representatives passed a bill to recognize Pulse nightclub as a National Memorial Site, reminding the world that #WeWillNotLetHateWin. A very special thank you to Representatives @RepDarrenSoto, @RepValDemings, and @RepStephMurphy for introducing the bill. pic.twitter.com/u0FzHuSIuF — Pulse Orlando (@pulseorlando) June 26, 2020

Rep. Stephanie Murphy spoke on the House floor in support of the bill she spearheaded along with Reps. Darren Soto and Val Demings.

“We owe it to the families and loved ones of the victims to honor their memories by dedicating a national memorial at Pulse. I’m proud to be co-leading this effort to create a place of healing for survivors and a welcoming place for all those seeking inspiration to create a better, safer, and more inclusive nation,” Murphy said. “By taking this important step, we are telling the world that we will fight to ensure no community will ever go through something like this again.”

NEWS: Our bill to make #Pulse a national memorial just passed the House. I’m proud to be co-leading this effort to create a place of healing for survivors & a welcoming place for all those seeking inspiration to create a better, safer, and more inclusive nation. #FlaPol #FL07 https://t.co/yP9RsgqZno pic.twitter.com/YNTl6F1X9d — Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) June 26, 2020

It’s been more than four years since 49 people were killed and 50 others were injured at the nightclub in what was one of the most grisly and violent mass shooting in the nation’s history. Most of the victims and survivors were members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Murphy proposed the bill in 2019 and met the goal of passing the legislation this year.

The bill allows the site to become a part of the National Park System but will allow the OnePulse Foundation to retain control of its construction.